Shocking prison interview: ‘Trump will be convicted’ in hush money trial, says Michael Avenatti
April 9, 202415:44
The Beat with Ari

Shocking prison interview: ‘Trump will be convicted’ in hush money trial, says Michael Avenatti

15:44

In this interview, Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer Michael Avenatti speaks to Ari Melber from prison. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 9, 2024

