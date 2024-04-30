Claire McCaskill: It's smart for Hunter Biden to ask for a retraction

Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News “imminently,” according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News. The letter puts Fox News on notice for litigation claims arising from the network’s alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.” The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 30, 2024