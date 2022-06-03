See Trump aide confronted on air: You know investigators can hear you?

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber for his first interview after he was served a criminal grand jury subpoena by DOJ prosecutors. Melber challenges Navarro’s claim that he cannot cooperate with the Jan. 6 probe because Donald Trump has not “waived” his “executive privilege,” asking Navarro “you do realize these investigators can hear you when you talk on TV?"June 3, 2022