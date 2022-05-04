IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Warren: Plan of GOP extremists was always to ‘blast Roe v. Wade to pieces’

  • 'This is an opportunity': Inside the fight back against leaked SCOTUS draft overturning 'Roe'

    SCOTUS earthquake: See breaking coverage of GOP ruling to gut Roe v. Wade

    ‘Sledgehammer’: The legal breakdown of SCOTUS draft ruling overturning ‘Roe’

  • Texas doctor: We have been living in a post-Roe world

  • Josh Gerstein: Alito’s draft opinion argues court should disregard policy of respecting precedent

  • 'Voters have a right to know how we stand.' Sen. Patty Murray on codifying Roe

  • Daughter of 'Jane Roe' on SCOTUS leak: 'It could take us back 50 years.'

  • Schumer: Vote to codify Roe v. Wade 'as urgent and as real as it gets'

  • Jon Meacham: The rights that many have taken for granted are 'fragile and at risk'

  • Susan B. Anthony List president: Rape, incest abortion exemptions should be left up to states

  • Rep. Cori Bush: "I went to a health care facility because abortion care is health care."

  • Rep. Chu: 'Shocked' Sen. Collins would believe Kavanaugh on respecting abortion precedent

  • President of Students for Life of America, Kristan Hawkins, on authentic SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) on the future of Roe v. Wade, Immigration Reform

  • Schumer vows to hold Senate vote on codifying Roe v. Wade

  • Murkowski: Leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'rocks my confidence in the court'

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

  • Biden: Leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade 'concerns me a great deal'

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

The Beat with Ari

SCOTUS earthquake: See breaking coverage of GOP ruling to gut Roe v. Wade

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports live from the Supreme Court on the draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Melber interviews protesters both for and against abortion about the implications of overturning Roe v. Wade. He also speaks with lawmakers and women’s rights activists, including the leader of the American Constitution Society Caroline Fredrickson and Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver.May 4, 2022

