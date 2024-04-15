IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex
April 15, 202408:00

The Beat with Ari

Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex

08:00

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss day one of Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York. Nicolle Wallace, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes and Alex Wagner also join. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)April 15, 2024

