Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards
29:52
Share this -
copied
Grammy-nominated singer Phoebe Bridgers recounts her songwriting process, inspiration for lyrics, and how fear, loneliness and Covid can shape creativity. Bridgers also discusses her idols David Bowie and Joni Mitchell in this newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Warning, this video contains some adult language.July 13, 2022
Now Playing
Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards
29:52
UP NEXT
Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor
03:15
How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing