IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards

    29:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor

    03:15

  • How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

    05:23

  • Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

    04:23

  • New Coup Evidence: Jan 6 Organizer Says Trump Took Violent “Side” In Rally Clash

    05:57

  • MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

  • Jail Time? Trump’s Sidekick Steve Bannon Surrenders to Panel Amid Growing Coup Evidence

    08:19

  • ‘Crimes’: Surrender by Trump lawyer who warned of WH felonies as Congress gets new Jan. 6 testimony

    11:00

  • F*** Trump: Hit anthem taps broad backlash to ‘loser’ Trump and failed ‘dumpster fire’ presidency

    04:41

  • Losing: Trump W.H. lawyer backs down at last minute in Jan. 6 probe

    06:19

  • Trump 'up to his eyeballs in criminality' ahead of W.H. counsel’s Jan. 6 testimony

    06:59

  • MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

    07:08

  • After Trump demands Comey punishment, Trump-run IRS busted for suspicious Comey audit

    04:12

  • Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

    11:27

  • Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

    12:00

  • Criminal referral? Jan. 6 panel eyes witness tampering amid Trump coup plot

    12:00

  • Anita Hill issues dire warning: Expect stronger restrictions on reproductive rights in coming years

    06:02

  • ‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

    10:07

  • MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

    03:53

  • Trump coup nightmare: See the moment Fox News turns amidst 'devastating' smoking gun

    08:15

The Beat with Ari

Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards

29:52

Grammy-nominated singer Phoebe Bridgers recounts her songwriting process, inspiration for lyrics, and how fear, loneliness and Covid can shape creativity. Bridgers also discusses her idols David Bowie and Joni Mitchell in this newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. Warning, this video contains some adult language.July 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Phoebe Bridgers on her lyrics, lonely creativity, and smashing guitars and double standards

    29:52
  • UP NEXT

    Trump coup nightmare: Case for 'two serious crimes' outlined by top prosecutor

    03:15

  • How to indict Trump in 2022: Mueller vet responds to bombshell hearing

    05:23

  • Legal bombshell: Trump planned march, ‘random riot’ defense crumbles

    04:23

  • New Coup Evidence: Jan 6 Organizer Says Trump Took Violent “Side” In Rally Clash

    05:57

  • MAGA Surrender: Trump, Bannon Ditch "Privilege" They Never Had As Testimony Could Unlock Coup Plot. 

    05:05

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All