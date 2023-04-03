‘Petrified’: Star witness Cohen on Trump nightmare of jail on eve of booking

Michael Cohen joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” on the eve of Donald Trump’s arraignment in New York. Cohen, who is Trump’s former personal lawyer, says Trump is “beyond petrified” for his arraignment because “this is not a situation he has any control over,” adding it will make Trump “sick to his stomach.” (This is an excerpt of the full discussion that aired on MSNBC). Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariApril 3, 2023