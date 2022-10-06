IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

  • Jan. 6 bombshell? ‘Significant information’ obtained by committee amid Ginni Thomas interview

    10:12

  • GA prosecutors eye Trump crimes, but put RICO and rap first | Melber-Big Boy

    28:40

  • MAGA ‘road map to an insurrection’: Jan. 6 insider on connections to riot and Meadows texts

    08:03

  • Neo-MAGA: Bannon ally’s “Neo-fascist” win tests U.S. and Italy

    12:26

  • ‘Premeditated, fraudulent and illegal’: DeSantis facing lawsuits over ‘cruel’ migrant stunt

    06:46

  • MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

    03:42

  • Trump coup nightmare: Aides testify as DOJ moves up the line in criminal probe

    09:50

  • Turning on Trump: Former MAGA aide says DeSantis is the favorite

    05:21

  • Gaetz unlikely to face sex crimes charges

    02:09

  • Burn: See MAGA-era science lies roasted and debunked by Neil DeGrasse Tyson

    16:26

  • Trump fraud whistleblower Michael Cohen on “roadmap” to new Trump Org fraud case

    05:10

  • 'Lunatic': Michael Cohen demolishes Trump on declassifying docs 'by thinking'

    08:38

  • Jan. 6 report is #1 bestseller in America before release | Melber foreword on coup conspiracy

    04:04

  • Trump charges?: Anticipated Jan. 6 Report hits #1 on US book chart before it is released

    02:03

The Beat with Ari

Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

08:39

As Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is on trial for seditious conspiracy, newly unveiled audio tape evidence reveals he said his “only regret” was that the group “should have brought rifles” on Jan. 6. Additional audio published by NBC indicates Rhodes appeared to be focused on providing legal cover for Oath Keepers, saying they would be “awaiting the President’s orders… because that gives you legal cover.” The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell and NYU Law professor Melissa Murray join on the newly released evidence, including a photograph of Oath Keepers in tactical gear in front of the Capitol in 2020. Murray adding that this may aid the government’s conspiracy argument. “Here you have this photograph of these individuals in tactical gear on the brink of the Capitol months before… it looks like planning.”Oct. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Oath Keepers leader on trial says group ‘should have brought rifles’ on Jan. 6

    08:39
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA extremism: Violent ‘civil war’ rhetoric spikes online ahead of midterms

    11:19

  • New Jan. 6 heat on Trump ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman, accused of hiding evidence

    05:32

  • Dumpster fire: Trump candidate Herschel Walker in free fall over abortion scandal

    07:24

  • As U.S. faces rising domestic attacks, some communities put love first

    15:56

  • 'Incriminating evidence': Trump audio reveals "bad intent" on stolen classified documents

    07:25

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All