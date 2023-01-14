MSNBC guest scorches Garland over probes

Attorney General Garland confounds some legal experts with another special counsel, this one to investigate classified documents found at President Biden’s home and old office. Critics of Garland say appointing a Trump-picked U.S. attorney is all about “optics”. Justice Correspondent for The Nation Elie Mystal joins “The Beat with Ari Melber” saying “Garland should appoint a special prosecutor to be the Attorney General of the United States… because Garland can’t do the job.” Mystal adding “Tell me the public official that Merrick Garland can investigate that won’t claim that they should get a special prosecutor, too?”Jan. 14, 2023