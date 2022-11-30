Michael Moore: Convicted Oath Keepers leaders like “Larry and Curly Arnold”

As Oath Keepers leaders Stewart Rhodes and Kelly Meggs are convicted of seditious conspiracy, activist and renowned filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on what the convictions mean for other high profile figures on January 6. Moore adding that while Rhodes and Meggs are the highest profile figures to stand trial for the assault on the Capitol, they “weren’t the only ones” and that it’s important to focus on the “147 Republicans [who] voted against certifying” the 2020 election as well. Nov. 30, 2022