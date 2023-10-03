Michael Cohen predicts ‘multiple violations’ of Trump’s gag order in civil fraud case

- Now Playing
Michael Cohen predicts ‘multiple violations’ of Trump’s gag order in civil fraud case07:49
- UP NEXT
McCarthy ‘brought this onto himself’: Dems lace into ex-Speaker amid historic MAGA turmoil06:27
‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case06:20
See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’11:10
Revealed: Internal GOP donor memos show 2024 fears as party becomes 'Cult of Trump'05:02
This D.A. could send Trump to prison: See the big RICO wins that scare Trump12:10
Scoop: Fox News had to fire Tucker over costly lies lawsuit, says author Wolff04:29
Losing: Trump loses fraud case as lawyers ask if his sons must move out04:43
Taylor Swift can beat Trump again in 2024, so Fox pundits panic10:52
Losing: Trump guilty as N.Y. A.G. wins key ruling in fraud case09:23
Guilty: Trump nailed for fraud as he braces for four other trials05:24
Defendant Trump unleashes ‘incredibly dangerous’ attacks as trials loom & experts warn of threats09:22
Confession bomb explodes: Melber breaks down Trump aides’ anti-democracy admissions07:18
Trump on edge as coup ‘sweep’ plotter Navarro is convicted & others await trial05:15
After anti-Trump anthem, artist Vic Mensa talks to Melber about 'internalized' racism02:19
MAGA Chaos? Fox chief out after Tucker firing & billion dollar lie lawsuits: Melber report05:46
Lie bomb goes off: Fox News Chair Rupert Murdoch out as lawsuits over Trump's 'big lie' roil company08:16
See Peter Navarro’s first 'Beat' interview since Jan. 6 subpoena conviction11:45
Coup bomb explodes as Trump & aides confess anti-democracy plot in bid to duck prison: Melber report09:36
Trump allies turn as RICO defendant Giuliani sued by his lawyer over 'deadbeat' bills: Melber report02:02
Bill Gates on A.I. Meeting with Schumer & Musk, saving lives, high taxes & lawyers: Melber Intv19:26
Coup bomb goes off as Trump and aides literally admit anti-democracy agenda: Melber breakdown08:57
New lawsuit rocks Fox: See why Murdoch’s are still ‘paying’ for election lies after firing Tucker09:18
Confession bomb explodes: Trump admits it as federal trial looms07:03
Escalation: Jack Smith tries to silence Trump before trial over ‘dangerous’ statements03:47
Indicted Trump is 'weak' for pushing riots: See Barbra Streisand quote rap for a deep insight04:13
Prison and 2024 calendar? First coup RICO trial slated for next month10:58
How Trump and RICO defendants could beat the case: Atlanta defense lawyer on MSNBC06:29
'Pathetic': Speaker McCarthy may be ousted as MAGA rebellion builds: Gaetz-Melber11:51
Quadruple-indicted Trump faces far more popular foe: Taylor Swift11:02
Trump’s legal hell week continued with RICO loss and aide’s conviction: Melber breakdown07:49
Both parties ditch one 'culture war' attack as rap rises: Common on 'The Beat'07:08
Losing: Trump fears mount as D.A. wins first RICO clash10:11
Lies & charges from Trump to Santos: Aide details lies, indictment & rejected advice in exclusive06:06
More losing: Blow to Trump as his #1 White House aide dealt massive blow in their joint RICO case01:33
Coup bomb: Ari Melber on why Trump aide Navarro’s conviction scares Trump from D.C. to GA07:28
Songwriter Jason Isbell ditches drinking, Southern stereotypes and traveling alone48:04
Indicted Trump faces new foe in 2024: Third party candidate Cornel West09:48
Trump on edge as coup “sweep” plotter Navarro is convicted in same court where Trump awaits trial01:34
Coup defiance explodes with Navarro conviction: Ari Melber on 'sweep' confession to guilty verdict05:45
- Now Playing
Michael Cohen predicts ‘multiple violations’ of Trump’s gag order in civil fraud case07:49
- UP NEXT
McCarthy ‘brought this onto himself’: Dems lace into ex-Speaker amid historic MAGA turmoil06:27
‘Not much of a legal case’: Neal Katyal shreds Donald Trump’s defense in civil fraud case06:20
See it: Defendant Trump's court appearance on video as N.Y. A.G. vows ‘no one is above the law’11:10
Revealed: Internal GOP donor memos show 2024 fears as party becomes 'Cult of Trump'05:02
This D.A. could send Trump to prison: See the big RICO wins that scare Trump12:10
Play All