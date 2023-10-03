IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Michael Cohen predicts 'multiple violations' of Trump's gag order in civil fraud case

Michael Cohen predicts 'multiple violations' of Trump's gag order in civil fraud case

The judge overseeing Donald Trump's civil fraud case issued a gag order against Trump after he attacked the judge's law clerk on social media. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen joins MSNBC's Katie Phang to discuss the judge's decision and Trump's ongoing trials. Cohen predicts there will be "multiple violations" of Trump's gag order "before this trial is over." Oct. 3, 2023

Play All