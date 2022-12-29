IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

The Beat with Ari

MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

02:04

The Jan. 6 committee releasing stunning new interview transcripts from Donald Trump Jr. and Stephen Miller. Miller telling the committee "I think there might be a plan for a peaceful walk to the Capitol..." Kimberly Guilfoyle also revealing that Don Jr. didn’t even want to go to DC on Jan. 6, and wanted to “go shark fishing” instead. Dec. 29, 2022

