Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown

The GOP's is facing the coldest Iowa caucus in its 50-year history – a weather reality that could depress turnout or alter the start of the race. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on the weather, political history and even times when voting has been re-scheduled, and explores how this unusual polar vortex could impact the presidential primaries. Jan. 11, 2024