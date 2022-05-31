Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attacking Americans’ First Amendment freedoms through laws punishing views he opposes and trying to mandate what social media companies publish. An appeals court ruled his social media law violates the First Amendment and illegally tried to push his viewpoints. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the setback, and how DeSantis has used big government power to target speech while claiming the opposite.May 31, 2022