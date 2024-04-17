IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Losing already: Trump criminal trial begins with losses on delay and Jan. 6 hearing
April 17, 202410:51
Losing already: Trump criminal trial begins with losses on delay and Jan. 6 hearing

10:51

The first seven jurors have been selected for Donald Trump’s hush money trial. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 17, 2024

