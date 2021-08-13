Lil Baby on BLM, the trap, Drake, White House visit and his drawl (full interview)

In an extensive interview from his Atlanta studio, Lil Baby talks about music, his signature "drawl," his approach to success, the trap, why he rarely orders platinum plaques for his hits and what it meant to make Barack Obama's playlist and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. The 26-year-old talks with MSNBC anchor and music lover Ari Melber, and answers "lightning round" questions about what he thinks of artists like Drake, Jay Z, Young Thug and Diddy. (This video is the entire interview; excerpts aired on Melber's MSNBC news show "The Beat.")Aug. 13, 2021