Jon Batiste on performing from NOLA to Biden’s White House and growing up in music

Genre-defying music icon Jon Batiste joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss growing up in a legacy musical family, overcoming stage fright, the power of failure, why he put both Lil Wayne and Kenny G on his new album, and what it means for him to “love being myself in every room” in this extensive conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations with artists, musicians and cultural icons at msnbc.com/mavericks.Aug. 29, 2023