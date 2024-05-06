IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to
May 6, 202411:35
The Beat with Ari

Jail warning! See judge tell Trump I will jail you, even though I don’t ‘want’ to

11:35

Judge Juan Merchan again cited former President Donald Trump for violating the gag order he imposed on the trial and warned he could face jail “if necessary” for continuing to ignore it. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)May 6, 2024

