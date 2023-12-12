Jail that 'disgusting human being': Billionaire Leon Cooperman on Trump, Bezos plot, Taxes, & Israel

In this special extended interview, billionaire and Wall Street Legend Leon Cooperman discusses his decades of success at Goldman Sachs, his commitment to philanthropy and politics ahead of the 2024 election. Cooperman also explains his disdain for Donald Trump and why he’ll “never vote” for Trump, despite being a long-time conservative, in this new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the top of their fields.Dec. 12, 2023