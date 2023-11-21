Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

Donald Trump's legal team argued against a gag order in federal appeals court today. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the gag order and responds to audio from the court hearing. Manny Arora, attorney for convicted Trump aide Kenneth Chesebro, joins "The Beat" to weigh in on Trump's clash with the DOJ in appeals court over his gag order in the DC election case, adding "If someone truly makes a threat to a witness or a prosecutor... You put them in jail."Nov. 21, 2023