How Trump 'failed' America: Icon Bob Woodward decodes damning 'Trump Tapes' with MSNBC’s Ari Melber

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Republican MTG gets the boot: Fallback with NBA icon John Salley on 'The Beat'

    06:10

  • Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

    02:54

  • The military ‘coup bomb’ goes off: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ WH plot gets the Jack Smith treatment

    11:10

  • Humiliating: See GOP's Lindsey Graham booed by MAGA crowd after 'playing himself' with Trump

    04:43

  • From ‘sore loser’ to prison? Trump nightmare deepens as Jack Smith hits AZ 2020 plot with subpoenas

    02:15

  • Republican governor who tackled reporter passes TikTok ban: Ari Melber's free speech breakdown

    06:24

  • Chris Christie: DeSantis-Trump feud is like ‘teenage food fight’

    08:44

  • WSJ: Giuliani testified for 8 hours in DOJ probe, questioned on Sidney Powell

    09:16

  • Lindsey Graham booed, called ‘traitor’ at Trump rally in his home state

    07:48

  • Stephanie Grisham: Trump showed secret documents to Mar-a-Lago diners 

    06:56

  • Trump justices reverse their own testimony in new Affirmative Action ban

    08:09

  • See GOP justices debunked: 'Diversity is discrimination' claim drives new Affirmative Action ban

    11:15

  • Trump’s prison nightmare: Giuliani now talking to DOJ about Jan 6 for first time

    10:30

  • After mutiny: See Kremlin vet confront Putin’s ‘gangsterism’ on TV

    06:25

  • Trump ‘tape bomb’ goes off: Hear ‘smoking gun’ audio that could send him to prison for espionage

    06:20

  • Another Trump indictment? Legal vets see more charges for coup after Trump DOJ charges

    10:36

  • Trump ‘coup bomb’ goes off as Trump’s own secret service agents testify

    07:12

  • Heat on Trump: Jack Smith strikes deal with fake MAGA electors in coup probe

    07:45

  • Hannity exposed: 'Just comply' lie shredded in DOJ’s Trump charges

    12:11

  • Republican grifting exposed: See Chief Justice John Roberts confronted on TV

    05:48

The Beat with Ari

How Trump 'failed' America: Icon Bob Woodward decodes damning 'Trump Tapes' with MSNBC’s Ari Melber

40:48

Pulitzer-Prize winner Bob Woodward says he had “never seen such a failure to protect the people” until his reporting on President Trump’s handling of Covid. The Washington Post journalist did 20 interviews with Trump as President, and in this special edition of “The Beat,” he talks to Ari Melber about what came through in those candid conversations as the pandemic first hit. Melber also breaks down a key period of the pandemic, playing excerpts of Woodward’s tapes and other source material to offer a broader look at Trump’s handling of the crisis, which is newly relevant as Trump runs to return to the White House. This video is an extended digital exclusive. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 11, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Republican MTG gets the boot: Fallback with NBA icon John Salley on 'The Beat'

    06:10

  • Trump jobs record shrinks in Biden's shadow: WH Sec. Jean-Pierre on MSNBC

    02:54

  • The military ‘coup bomb’ goes off: Trump’s ‘unhinged’ WH plot gets the Jack Smith treatment

    11:10

  • Humiliating: See GOP's Lindsey Graham booed by MAGA crowd after 'playing himself' with Trump

    04:43

  • From ‘sore loser’ to prison? Trump nightmare deepens as Jack Smith hits AZ 2020 plot with subpoenas

    02:15

  • Republican governor who tackled reporter passes TikTok ban: Ari Melber's free speech breakdown

    06:24

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All