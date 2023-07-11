How Trump 'failed' America: Icon Bob Woodward decodes damning 'Trump Tapes' with MSNBC’s Ari Melber

Pulitzer-Prize winner Bob Woodward says he had “never seen such a failure to protect the people” until his reporting on President Trump’s handling of Covid. The Washington Post journalist did 20 interviews with Trump as President, and in this special edition of “The Beat,” he talks to Ari Melber about what came through in those candid conversations as the pandemic first hit. Melber also breaks down a key period of the pandemic, playing excerpts of Woodward’s tapes and other source material to offer a broader look at Trump’s handling of the crisis, which is newly relevant as Trump runs to return to the White House. This video is an extended digital exclusive. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 11, 2023