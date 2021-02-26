Historic: Congress amends MLK's Civil Rights Act 

After Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman placed a transgender flag outside of her office and advocated for the Equality Act on the House floor, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted an anti-transgender sign outside of her office – directly across the hall from Newman’s. Rep. Newman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the historic passing of the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity, and the controversy with Greene.