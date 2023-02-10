IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

The Beat with Ari

Hip-hop goes global: Scooter Braun & Quality Control founders tell Ari Melber about new deal

11:10

The New York Times reports Atlanta-based hip-hop label Quality Control has merged with South Korean music giant Hybe, led by Scooter Braun, in a massive $300 million deal. In an exclusive interview, MSNBC's Ari Melber is joined by Braun, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, and Pierre “P” Thomas, the executives behind the deal.Feb. 10, 2023

