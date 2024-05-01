IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Anthony Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him
May 1, 202409:01

Morning Joe

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump's family not showing up in court weighs on him

09:01

Former WH Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci, and BBC Correspondent Katty Kay, join Morning Joe to discuss their new podcast 'The Rest Is Politics' and the latest in Trump's hush money criminal trial.May 1, 2024

