IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
He's going down: Trump's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case
April 10, 202412:12

  • MAGA's loser panic sets in as Trump retreats from dastardly women's rights crackdown

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    He's going down: Trump's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case

    12:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Liar’ versus indicted fraudster: Trump goes on trial as former foe speaks out from prison

    06:23

  • Shocking prison interview: ‘Trump will be convicted’ in hush money trial, says Michael Avenatti

    15:44

  • ‘Deadbeat MAGA tears’? Trump may lose 2024 over bleeding cash and fraud fines

    07:21

  • Yikes: See Trump roasted and dunked on by Larry David as 'Curb' ends

    06:08

  • How do you report on wanna-be-tyrant Trump? Media under scrutiny for downplaying risks

    10:07

  • Are you ready for the solar eclipse? Bill Nye the science guy gives his best tips

    03:57

  • MAGA fans go to prison as GOP leaders go ‘truther’: Ari Melber breaks down diverging paths in 2024

    10:47

  • 'Thug sons of b%tches!': See Trump felons scorched by GOP's Karl Rove in warning for 2024 loss

    10:05

  • Shame: Trump-style racist scandal engulfs NCAA: See James Carville’s powerful rebuke

    06:15

  • Losing again: Musk-Trump hypocrisy busted in court, as Ari Melber breaks down free speech in 2024

    19:23

  • MAGA violence: Trump pushes threat to Biden and smears judge’s daughter in pre-trial panic

    08:10

  • Losers? Republicans panic over another speaker losing gavel as chaos rocks GOP and Trump 2024

    11:51

  • MSNBC's Ari Melber calls out DC's elite malfunction from Congressional chaos to SCOTUS scandals

    12:02

  • 'Blowing it': GOP panics over Trump trial and fears that House chaos will topple another speaker

    06:26

  • ‘Coup dominos falling’: Trump’s prison odds increase as lawyers face consequences

    11:00

  • Losing: Republicans lose red Alabama and worry about a Trump 2024 loss over extremism

    10:26

  • Coup reckoning: Trump’s prison fears echo as ally faces disbarment over coup plot

    07:54

  • MAGA tears: The open secret why Trump may lose 2024

    10:34

The Beat with Ari

He's going down: Trump's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case

12:12

Lanny Davis, legal advisor for Trump trial witness Michael Cohen, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss Melber’s interview with Michael Avenatti that previously aired on “The Beat.” (Check out The Beat's playlist:https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber:https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 10, 2024

  • MAGA's loser panic sets in as Trump retreats from dastardly women's rights crackdown

    08:01
  • Now Playing

    He's going down: Trump's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case

    12:12
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Liar’ versus indicted fraudster: Trump goes on trial as former foe speaks out from prison

    06:23

  • Shocking prison interview: ‘Trump will be convicted’ in hush money trial, says Michael Avenatti

    15:44

  • ‘Deadbeat MAGA tears’? Trump may lose 2024 over bleeding cash and fraud fines

    07:21

  • Yikes: See Trump roasted and dunked on by Larry David as 'Curb' ends

    06:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All