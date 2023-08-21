IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    From ‘steal’ to RICO: See tape of Trump vet Roger Stone scrambling in his Jan. 6 hotel room

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Third co-defendant in Trump docs case in court today as Trump braces for new indictment

    12:07

  • Another Trump indictment? Legal vets see more charges for coup after Trump DOJ charges

    10:36

  • Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

    12:12

  • Trump 'closer to indictment': Hush money witness testifies

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

  • Coup bombshell predicted: Trump will be indicted, says DOJ vet in 2023

    02:50

  • ‘Un-American’: Katyal shreds ‘coup lawyer’ Eastman as Jan. 6 probe intensifies

    11:33

  • ‘Explosive’: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel in Trump Jan 6. probe

    11:47

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

    07:38

  • Jan. 6 bomb stuns Trump: MAGA allies convicted as top aide goes under oath

    05:48

  • MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

    06:18

  • Scandal: Trump loyalist could sink Trump's entire company as criminal trial starts

    05:49

  • 'MAGA trifecta of crimes': DOJ vet on legal heat for Trump, Bannon

    07:25

The Beat with Ari

From ‘steal’ to RICO: See tape of Trump vet Roger Stone scrambling in his Jan. 6 hotel room

03:12

In new video, Trump adviser and ally Roger Stone admits Donald Trump “lost” the election while pushing the Jan. 6 plan. Former acting U.S solicitor general Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber that “this footage is likely going to spell real trouble for Roger Stone.” (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Aug. 21, 2023

  • Now Playing

    From ‘steal’ to RICO: See tape of Trump vet Roger Stone scrambling in his Jan. 6 hotel room

    03:12
  • UP NEXT

    Third co-defendant in Trump docs case in court today as Trump braces for new indictment

    12:07

  • Another Trump indictment? Legal vets see more charges for coup after Trump DOJ charges

    10:36

  • Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case

    12:12

  • Trump 'closer to indictment': Hush money witness testifies

    08:03

  • Trump indictment watch: D.A. signals ‘likely’ criminal charges

    03:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All