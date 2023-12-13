From RICO to bankruptcy, here’s how Trump may have ruined Rudy Giuliani’s life

A jury will decide how much Rudy Giuliani will pay two Georgia election workers for defamation. Meanwhile, former congressman Gerge Santos is facing 23 counts for fraud and other alleged crimes. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the “season of accountability” and is joined by Former Obama Campaign Manager David Plouffe to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 13, 2023