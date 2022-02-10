From on-air to under oath: WH vet Navarro subpoenaed over Jan. 6 plot
06:12
Share this -
copied
The January 6th committee has subpoenaed former Trump aide Peter Navarro after he admitted to the MAGA coup plot on “The Beat.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by a special legal panel to discuss what the committee wants to learn from Navarro and how he “played” himself. Feb. 10, 2022
Now Playing
From on-air to under oath: WH vet Navarro subpoenaed over Jan. 6 plot
06:12
UP NEXT
Trump ‘on board’ with coup? House demands aide testify after admission on air
04:02
MAGAworld bomb: Top Trump aide subpoenaed after admitting plot on MSNBC
05:25
Mike Pence plays himself again, as MAGA 'wolves' stay on the hunt
13:02
Mask mania? MSNBC panel on one thing DeSantis may have gotten right
07:10
Racist raids: See breakdown on 50 year, bipartisan 'no knock' scandal