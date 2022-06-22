IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

    11:56
  • Now Playing

    Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor

    05:00

  • Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

    09:39

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

    08:49

  • Walls closing in: Trump’s “mob” tactics and “rats” talk boomerang in damning Jan. 6 hearings

    07:40

  • Smoking gun: Why Trump lawyer seeking pardon may sink Trump for illegal coup

    06:24

  • Pence Lawyers Muddy Obvious Coup Crime, Says MSNBC Anchor

    04:11

  • Guilty: Trump Lawyer Says Coup Plotter Has A Problem

    10:47

  • Bannon to jail? Judge rejects MAGA ally for Jan. 6 silence as testimony ramps up heat

    05:58

  • Bombshell evidence: Trump ally led MAGA fans on Capitol tour hours before attack

    10:06

  • Under fire: Fox pushed the “big lie,” censored Jan. 6 hearing to cater to audience

    03:53

  • Bannon 'legally' threatens to 'come after' Barr for calling 'B.S.' on 'idiotic' Trump

    06:11

  • Indicting Trump? Jan. 6 committee open to it as chair reverses

    03:49

  • Trump’s ‘Costanza problem’: Under oath, MAGA aide says 45 knew he was lying about election

    09:20

  • Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • They planned it: Star Jan. 6 witness on plot and Trump fans attacking police

    07:11

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: New Jan. 6 evidence puts Trump at heart of probe

    08:12

  • Caught on tape: GOP leader’s Trump riot flip-flop exposed in new audio

    11:44

The Beat with Ari

Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

01:53

Several witnesses who spoke at the Jan. 6 committee’s fourth public hearing testified that Donald Trump’s requests regarding the 2020 election results violated the law. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to discuss Trump’s potential criminal culpability. Akerman tells Melber that there’s a “pretty compelling case” to indict Trump on felony charges in Georgia.June 22, 2022

  • Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

    11:56
  • Now Playing

    Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

    01:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor

    05:00

  • Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

    09:39

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed?: Jan. 6 panel points to Trump in fake electors scheme

    08:49

  • Walls closing in: Trump’s “mob” tactics and “rats” talk boomerang in damning Jan. 6 hearings

    07:40

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All