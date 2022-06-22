Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

Several witnesses who spoke at the Jan. 6 committee’s fourth public hearing testified that Donald Trump’s requests regarding the 2020 election results violated the law. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman to discuss Trump’s potential criminal culpability. Akerman tells Melber that there’s a “pretty compelling case” to indict Trump on felony charges in Georgia.June 22, 2022