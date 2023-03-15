IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

Fallout as Trump lawyer admits ‘of course’ it wasn’t true, facing receipts on live TV

08:07

With possible criminal charges coming in New York, Trump defense lawyer Joe Tacopina joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on “The Beat” admitting that “of course” Trump’s was not telling the truth about hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. Former Watergate Prosecutor Nick Akerman and Washington Post Reporter Libby Casey join Melber for instant analysis. March 15, 2023

