Ending the Drug War & corporate robbery with Russ, hip hop’s leading DIY artist I Melber Interview

Rapper, singer and author Russ discusses music, creativity, business and independent thinking in a wide-ranging discussion for “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with leading artists, musicians and cultural icons. The two also discuss Russ’s marijuana business and related advocacy; his views on hip hop’s relationship with mafia films; controversies in the music industry from unfair contracts to alleged fake streaming; and several references to Russ’s lyrics also arise over the course of the conversation, filmed in Atlanta. Note: This video contains adult language.Sept. 1, 2021