Double charges?: Trump facing two 'criminal referrals' in explosion of 2022 NY probe

New York’s Attorney General Letitia James files a $250 million lawsuit against Trump, his children, and others in an alleged massive fraud case. In the 220 page filing, James reveals more than 200 alleged acts of fraud at Trump Org. and alleges Trump “personally” ran the fraud. James also referred Trump for possible criminal prosecution by the IRS and the DOJ. MSNBC’s chief legal correspondent, Ari Melber, reports on the lawsuit upending Trump Org. and the new developments in this exhaustive investigation.Sept. 22, 2022