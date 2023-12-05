Coup bombshell: Trump busted for 'dictator' plot as trials loom

Amidst legal setbacks, Donald Trump is also facing renewed scrutiny from former Jan. 6 committee co-chair Liz Cheney, who says supporting him equates to "sleepwalking into dictatorship." MSNBC Chief Legal correspondent Ari Melber reports on the history of authoritarians rising to power and the parallels to Trump, the GOP's current 2024 frontrunner.Dec. 5, 2023