Chance the Rapper on real music, growth and Lil Wayne being the G.O.A.T. MC

27:17

Three-time Grammy winner, singer, songwriter and independent artist Chance the Rapper discusses his early open mic days and keeping his music “real.” Chance also opens up about the strength in being vulnerable and “taking the highs with the lows” in this extensive conversation with MSNBC’s Ari Melber for the newest installment of “Mavericks with Ari Melber,” a series of interviews with artists, musicians and cultural icons. See more conversations with artists, musicians and cultural icons at msnbc.com/mavericks.Aug. 22, 2023

