The Beat with Ari

Burn: Neil DeGrasse Tyson roasts UFO theories, says ‘no to aliens’

05:21

Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the possibility of life outside of Earth, as officials investigate unidentified flying objects over the U.S. and Canada that were shot down. DeGrasse tells Melber he is less convinced “than ever before” that extraterrestrial life exists. Feb. 15, 2023

