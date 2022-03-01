IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Beat with Ari

As Ruble Crashes, Top Biden Official Details Sanctions Plan from White House

08:00

The value of the Russian ruble plummeted after the United States and other nations imposed “the most severe sanctions ever contemplated” on the country. The sanctions—meant to hit Russian elites and Putin’s close allies—will lead to the seizure of “the yachts, the fancy cars, the private jets” from oligarchs and a “raw deal” economically for ordinary Russians. MSNBC’s Ari Melber speaks with Daleep Singh, the sanctions czar of the Biden administration, about how the White House is responding to Russia’s “act of war.” March 1, 2022

