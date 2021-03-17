After Trump’s failures, governors step up but find emergency powers don't last forever

After Trump’s failures, governors step up but find emergency powers don't last forever08:05
One year into the coronavirus pandemic, and leaders in government have made decisions trying to balance Americans’ individual freedoms against the health and safety of everyone else. MSNBC’s Ari Melber explores if this decision-making power should really be up to one person by detailing how different governors across the country handled the coronavirus and by looking to lessons that can be gleaned from “The Dark Knight Rises” in this special report.