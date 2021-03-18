IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Beat with Ari

After defeating Trump, Dems go big because they can

06:56

After winning a battle for a massive coronavirus relief bill, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are eyeing more spending by taxing the ultra-wealthy and possibly ending Sen. Mitch McConnell's key tool for obstruction. Famed Democratic strategist James Carville explains why this is the moment for such big thinking -- and he rebuts critics and pundits who "rewrite" the history of the Clinton era when he argues a different strategy was needed, in this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. March 18, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All