'Walking while Black?': Shocking video has police under fire for killing unarmed Black man

Kurt Reinhold, an unarmed Black man, was shot to death by California police for allegedly jaywalking. In a special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber continues his coverage of the incident, drawing on shocking, newly released footage from before the interaction began, to report on how one officer questioned the stop, and how some of the police conduct escalated the interaction which turned deadly. (This is an excerpt from a report. Melber also exclusively interviewed the lawyer for Reinhold’s family as part of the coverage.)