'The blood of their children helped us get to this point': Lawyer sees progress as officer gets charged right after killing

'The blood of their children helped us get to this point': Lawyer sees progress as officer gets charged right after killing08:06
Minnesota police officer Kim Potter has been indicted for manslaughter, an unusually swift charge for an officer in a deadly police incident. The charge comes amidst ongoing protests and a vigil for Daunte Wright. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who now represents the Wright family, to discuss the developing case and the latest news in the Chauvin trial.