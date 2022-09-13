'Substantial escalation' in Jan. 6 probe as DOJ seizes phones from 'top' Trump aides

The New York Times reports on an intensifying January 6th federal probe with the Department of Justice issuing 40 new subpoenas to people close to Trump. The Times also reports on two Trump advisors having their phones seized as evidence. Legal experts Emily Bazelon and Maya Wiley join MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber on “The Beat” for instant reaction and analysis on this breaking story.Sept. 13, 2022