'My brother is innocent': Inmate's sister reacts after brother's life spared hours before execution

Oklahoma inmate Julius Jones was taken off of death row hours before his scheduled execution after the state’s governor commuted his sentence to life in prison. Jones' trial has come under fire after it was revealed a juror said Jones was an "N-word" and should be lynched. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by Jones’ sister, Antoinette Jones, to discuss her brother’s case and America’s death row system.Nov. 19, 2021