  • Can Putin be ousted from within Russia? Pussy Riot musician and dissident speaks out on war

    'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    Liars: Putin-Trump axis blasted as Obama likens Steve Bannon to Russian dictator 

  • 'Cowards': See GOP leaders busted for failed plan to oust Trump and public reversal

  • Fading after Twitter ban, Trump eyes return with Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

  • Will Marjorie Taylor Greene be banned from Congress? She's about to go under oath for Jan. 6

  • 'MAGA weirdos’: GOP candidates blasted for extremism by top Dem Carville

  • Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

  • Trump ‘organized’ the coup: Top investigator unloads on Trump's culpability

  • Proof: Trump's influence crashes in 2022 after flop of blog and app

  • Trump's toast in 2022: Obama campaign manager says ex-POTUS won't run

  • 'Damning': Bombshell texts pushing Trump's election fraud scheme emerge

  • Trump aide backs down, testifies about elector fraud and insurrection

  • New video shows police killing Black man after scuffle

  • Will Donald Trump be criminally prosecuted in 2022? Congress mulls referral

  • Putin on trial? Biden condemns 'genocide' as Pentagon pushes weapons over The Hague

  • Busted: Trump aide investigated for voter fraud after accusing others of same crime

  • See MAGA Republican shredded on TV for 'sex party' lies and conspiracy 'cap'

  • Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

  • Obama's back: Dems eye lessons on the 'politics of cool' and new 'voices for the disenfranchised'

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022

