‘Big lie’ spreads online as Trump awaits trial: Luddite heat on big tech to phone ‘addiction’

Is there such a thing as “too” much technology? Should people challenge the “conventional wisdom” that new technologies are good and “inevitable”? Author Brian Merchant joins Ari Melber for a new “Open Mind” installment exploring new skepticism on technology’s impact on daily life, from phone addiction to A.I. developments. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)Dec. 6, 2023