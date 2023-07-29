IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Symone

Top Dem reveals how the January 6th Committee’s work connects to Trump’s possible third indictment

09:30

Former Chair of the January 6th Committee Rep. Bennie Thompson shares his assurance that the findings of the committee will directly reflect in the prosecution of former President Trump if a third indictment is brought forth. He also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a peaceful transition of power in the United States.July 29, 2023

