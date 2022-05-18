IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

    05:31
    The heavy burden for many after graduating

    11:31

  • The need to elect more pro-abortion rights candidates to congress

    04:14

  • When will congress act to preserve the right to vote?

    09:25

  • Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman hospitalized after stroke

    00:32

  • Roe v. Wade in peril amidst national abortion rights protests

    13:42

  • Officials say more funding necessary for future Covid surges

    06:04

  • GOP voters angry about abortion in jeopardy 

    08:23

  • Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Day 

    08:10

  • One-on-one with FLOTUS on her family

    07:10

  • FLOTUS on abortion rights

    06:42

Symone

Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

05:31

Also known as Pinky Cole, Pinky is a successful entrepreneur and owner of “Slutty Vegan” a vegan restaurant in the Atlanta area. Pinky is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University an HBCU. Pinky recently paid it forward by giving each of the 800 graduates of CAU their own LLC. Symone and Pinky spoke on the importance of HBCUS and their contribution of supplying civil service with professionals from judges to teachers.May 18, 2022

