Symone Sanders spoke with Aisha “Pinky” Cole about her career and the importance of HBCUs.

Also known as Pinky Cole, Pinky is a successful entrepreneur and owner of “Slutty Vegan” a vegan restaurant in the Atlanta area. Pinky is a graduate of Clark Atlanta University an HBCU. Pinky recently paid it forward by giving each of the 800 graduates of CAU their own LLC. Symone and Pinky spoke on the importance of HBCUS and their contribution of supplying civil service with professionals from judges to teachers.May 18, 2022