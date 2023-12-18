IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

    09:33

  • The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden

    06:47

  • “I can't even spell retirement”: Why Patti LaBelle says she is not done making her mark

    08:25

  • From Trump’s target to Virginia’s Ballot: Why Eugene Vindman is running for Congress

    07:11

  • How the GOP's impeachment obsession could slow down government funding negotiations

    07:13

  • Texas Supreme Court blocking emergency abortion approval: 'It's obviously disappointing'

    06:46

  • University of Pennsylvania President resigns amid criticism of antisemitism testimony

    05:53

  • How Patina Miller is shining her light from Broadway to television

    06:46

  • From Hollywood to Capitol Hill? Why Hill Harper is running for U.S. Senate

    05:00

  • Senator John Kennedy hit with the truth: what his gun violence comments reveal about the GOP

    03:55

  • It’s about time’: Dionne Warwick named on Kennedy Center honoree list

    07:16

  • Why voting for third party candidates could be a triumph for Trump in disguise

    02:48

  • Congressman George Santos in hot water: House Ethics Committee Member reveals what's next

    07:21

  • Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity

    04:21

  • How New York's redistricting case could change the game for Dems trying to win control of Congress

    01:53

  • Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    10:47

  • The high-stakes hostage crisis: Could Israel, Hamas and the U.S. be close to a breakthrough?

    09:02

  • Why a lack of media literacy could be the reason for TikTok users’ Osama Bin Laden obsession

    06:43

  • Weird and wild on Capitol Hill: Democrats take charge while Republicans pick fights

    07:29

Symone

Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

06:29

The battle to protect abortion rights is underway in Pennsylvania where the House Democratic caucus is working to enshrine abortion access in the constitution. State House Speaker Joanna McClinton joined Symone Sanders Townsend talk about these efforts. Dec. 18, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

    06:29
  • UP NEXT

    Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

    09:33

  • The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden

    06:47

  • “I can't even spell retirement”: Why Patti LaBelle says she is not done making her mark

    08:25

  • From Trump’s target to Virginia’s Ballot: Why Eugene Vindman is running for Congress

    07:11

  • How the GOP's impeachment obsession could slow down government funding negotiations

    07:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All