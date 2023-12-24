IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    he legal reckoning: How Trump's Mugshot and more defined 2023

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    The year that shook the Nation: Symone reveals why 2023 was a year of reckoning

    04:56

  • Calling on Congress for change: How Rev. Al Sharpton & Al B Sure are tackling healthcare inequity

    07:12

  • Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

    06:29

  • Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

    09:33

  • The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden

    06:47

  • “I can't even spell retirement”: Why Patti LaBelle says she is not done making her mark

    08:25

  • From Trump’s target to Virginia’s Ballot: Why Eugene Vindman is running for Congress

    07:11

  • How the GOP's impeachment obsession could slow down government funding negotiations

    07:13

  • Texas Supreme Court blocking emergency abortion approval: 'It's obviously disappointing'

    06:46

  • University of Pennsylvania President resigns amid criticism of antisemitism testimony

    05:53

  • How Patina Miller is shining her light from Broadway to television

    06:46

  • From Hollywood to Capitol Hill? Why Hill Harper is running for U.S. Senate

    05:00

  • Senator John Kennedy hit with the truth: what his gun violence comments reveal about the GOP

    03:55

  • It’s about time’: Dionne Warwick named on Kennedy Center honoree list

    07:16

  • Why voting for third party candidates could be a triumph for Trump in disguise

    02:48

  • Congressman George Santos in hot water: House Ethics Committee Member reveals what's next

    07:21

  • Nephew speaks out following release of his 72-year-old aunt from Hamas captivity

    04:21

  • How New York's redistricting case could change the game for Dems trying to win control of Congress

    01:53

  • Remembering First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s legacy

    10:47

Symone

he legal reckoning: How Trump's Mugshot and more defined 2023

06:23

Out of all the things 2023 will be remembered for, former President Donald Trump’s mugshot will likely be near the top of the list. Charles Coleman and Catherine Christian join MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to dig deeper into the legal reckoning that the former president and others faced this year.Dec. 24, 2023

  • Now Playing

    he legal reckoning: How Trump's Mugshot and more defined 2023

    06:23
  • UP NEXT

    The year that shook the Nation: Symone reveals why 2023 was a year of reckoning

    04:56

  • Calling on Congress for change: How Rev. Al Sharpton & Al B Sure are tackling healthcare inequity

    07:12

  • Protecting abortion rights: Pennsylvania House Speaker Rep. Joanna McClinton on her state’s effort to preserve reproductive rights

    06:29

  • Extreme immigration policies: Republican lawmakers jeopardize Ukraine and Israel aid over border security showdown

    09:33

  • The GOP's Impeachment Fumble: Fact-Checking Rep. Tim Burchett's Claims against President Biden

    06:47

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All