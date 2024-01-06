IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Symone

Capitol Police Sergeant reflects on the ongoing toll of the January 6th attack

07:02

Three years ago on January 6th, United States Capitol police officers laid their lives on the line to protect our democracy. Former Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, who was injured by the mob that stormed the Capitol, joins MSNBC’s Symone Sanders-Townsend to talk about the toll it's still taking on him and other officers.Jan. 6, 2024

