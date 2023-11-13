Lawmakers in turmoil: Will they avoid a shutdown or create more chaos?

Can lawmakers avoid a government shutdown by November 17th? House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a funding plan that has no spending cuts. Some of his hard-right colleagues wasted no time rejecting it. Daniella Diaz, Michael Steele, Fmr. Rep. Cheri Bustos and Brendan Buck join MSNBC’s Symone Sanders Townsend to dig into what is in the "two-tier" approach and what happens next.Nov. 13, 2023